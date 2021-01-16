Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of LMND opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $20,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $592,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,199.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

