LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.44

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,966,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after acquiring an additional 78,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.