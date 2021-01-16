Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Get Leju alerts:

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.