Legacy Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

