Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 300 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 54.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

