Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 295 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

