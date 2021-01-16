Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

