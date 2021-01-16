Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.