Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $164.65. 2,269,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

