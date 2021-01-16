Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases Shares of 1,190 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.