Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 10,875 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $56.24. 8,518,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,444. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

