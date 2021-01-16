Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock worth $155,854,474. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.89. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

