Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,317,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,072. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

