Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $188.58 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

