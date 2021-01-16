Leelyn Smith LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $295.40 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.16.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

