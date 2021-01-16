Leelyn Smith LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

