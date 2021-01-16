Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $6,521,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,992. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

