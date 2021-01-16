Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,094. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $382.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

