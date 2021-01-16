Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 4,402 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 2,906,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

