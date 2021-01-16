Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 125 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

