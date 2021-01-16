Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

VTV opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

