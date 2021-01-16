Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $10.26 on Friday, hitting $547.53. 1,509,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,177. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $570.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

