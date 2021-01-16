Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. Lazard has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

