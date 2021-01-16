Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co, Ltd.

