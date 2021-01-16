Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.98

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.98 and traded as high as $71.80. Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 1,663,266 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

