Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $193,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,070 shares of company stock worth $2,887,441. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

