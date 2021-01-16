Laboratory Co. of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,368 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,711% compared to the average volume of 738 call options.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Shares of LH stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $193.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

