Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.