Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB reissued an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 34.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

