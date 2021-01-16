Kryll Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Kryll has a market cap of $7.68 million and $86,321.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.