Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

