Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.