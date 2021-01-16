Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $261.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.