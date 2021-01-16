Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

EMCORE stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

