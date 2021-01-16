Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

