Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,566 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.