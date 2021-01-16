Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.45

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.45 and last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 2664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

