Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

