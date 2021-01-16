Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $76.63 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $76.63 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,709,209 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.