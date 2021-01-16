Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 344871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GUD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.96.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0397732 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.