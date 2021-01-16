Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KCG from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KCG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.
KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
