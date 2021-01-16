Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KCG from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KCG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.