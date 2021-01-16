KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.21.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $304.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $315.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.