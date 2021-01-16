Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.15

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 7194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group Ag will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

