Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.30. 277,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,936. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

