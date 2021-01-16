Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $13.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

