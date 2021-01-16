Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 85,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.