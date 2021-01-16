Kimco Realty Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

KIM stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 694,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after buying an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 447,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 408,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

