KeyCorp Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

KB Home stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Insiders have sold a total of 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 176.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in KB Home by 40.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 171,983 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

