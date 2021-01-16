KeyCorp Weighs in on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CNP stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 867,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

