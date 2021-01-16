KeyCorp Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

PRPL stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

